《中英對照讀新聞》Peru’s president says local people do not get his ’English humor’ 秘魯總統說當地民眾不懂他的「英式幽默」

2016-09-03

◎周虹汶

After upsetting lawmakers and a senior church leader with comments that have triggered chuckles and raised eyebrows, Peru’s new president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has observed that Peruvians do not get his "English humor".

引起訕笑及驚訝不滿的言論惹惱議員們以及一位教會資深領袖後,秘魯新總統佩德羅.巴勃羅.庫琴斯基發現,秘魯人不懂他的「英式幽默」。

Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former investment banker who studied in Britain in the 1950s, took office in Peru in July. The most recent example of his unusual style occurred last week when a judge issued an order that said public health centers could distribute the emergency contraceptive pill, a matter of contention in the Catholic country.

庫琴斯基,1950年代曾在英國求學的77歲前投資銀行家,7月在秘魯就職。他最近一起奇特作風發生在上週,當一位法官發布命令宣告公共衛生中心可分發緊急避孕丸,在這個天主教國家成為爭議事件。

When his minister for health, Patricia Garcia, said the decision would be challenged by the government, he said straight-faced, "First you better ask the Cardinal".

當他的衛生部長派翠西亞.賈西亞說,這個決定可能會被政府質疑,他繃著臉說:「你最好先問樞機主教。」

And in Puno near the Bolivian border, a place known for large markets selling black market goods, he said he "wasn’t worried about a bit of smuggling".

然後,在鄰近玻利維亞邊境的普諾市─一處以販售黑市商品大市集而聞名的地方─他說他「不擔心有些走私活動」。

While the comments may seem fairly innocuous, they have generated controversy in the conservative Andean country.

這些話雖看來相當沒有殺傷力,卻在這個保守的安地斯國家引發爭議。

"I was educated in England and it’s English humor," he said when asked about it during an interview on Sunday that was broadcast by América TV. "It’s a bit ironic, and I’m going to have to quickly adapt." (Reuters)

在週日一場由「美洲電視」播放的訪談被問及此事時,庫琴斯基說:「我在英國受教育,而這是英式幽默。」「這有點諷刺,而我必須要快速適應。」(路透)

新聞辭典

chuckle:名詞、動詞,指抿嘴笑、咯咯笑。例句:She was chuckling as she read the messages.(她讀著那些訊息時,一邊嗤嗤笑。)

raise eyebrows:片語動詞,指令人訝異或震驚。例句:What she wore raised a lot of eyebrows.(她的穿著引起許多人側目。)

innocuous:形容詞,指無害的、無毒的。例句:Some flowers look innocuous but are in fact poisonous.(有些花看來無害但其實有毒。)