《中英對照讀新聞》 ITV to switch off its seven channels for an hour for Olympics event 英國獨立電視台為英國奧運成就暫停旗下頻道播映1小時

2016-08-29

◎蔡子岳

ITV is switching off all seven of its channels for an hour to encourage people to get off their sofas and take part in sport following Team GB’s Olympics success.

英國獨立電視台暫停旗下7個頻道播映1小時,以鼓勵觀眾離開沙發,出門運動,慶祝英國奧運代表團表現優異。

ITV will stop broadcasting from 09:30 on 27 August as part of the I Am Team GB campaign.

作為「我也是大英代表隊」活動的一部分,ITV將從8月27日上午9點半開始停播。

The move, organised with the National Lottery, will also see thousands of sports clubs open to let people try new sports for free.

由國家彩券部門策劃的這項活動,免費開放數千個運動場地讓民眾嘗試新運動。

Olympic medallists, including long jumper Greg Rutherford, will take part.

奧運奪牌選手,包括跳遠健將盧瑟福,也將共襄盛舉。

Rutherford, who won a bronze medal in Rio, urged people to get involved, adding:"You don’t have to be an Olympian to be part of Team GB."

里約奧運跳遠銅牌盧瑟福籲請大眾多多參與,他表示:「你不必是奧運選手,也可以是大英代表隊一份子。」

A statement from I Am Team GB described the day as "a homecoming for our lottery-funded Olympic athletes when they return from Rio, inspiring everyone, no matter what their level of fitness, to come together with Olympic heroes and famous faces from ITV in the biggest ever UK-wide sports day".

「我也是大英代表隊」活動聲明,27日是「彩券贊助的奧運代表團由里約載譽歸國,我國選手的表現鼓舞每一個人,無論運動天分高或低,都可與奧運英雄、獨立電視台知名角色一起響應的最大規模全英運動日。」

新聞辭典

get involved in:動詞片語,關聯、牽涉。例句:The five Taiwanese suspects involved in the telecommunications fraud in Kenya were forcefully deported to China. (5名涉及肯亞電信詐騙的台籍嫌犯,被強迫解送至中國。)

no matter what/who/when/which/where/how:連接詞,無論人、事、物、地點…。例句:No matter what you decide to do, I am with you.(無論你如何決定,我都站在你這邊。)

take part in:動詞片語,參與。例句:Foreign firms take part in drafting cybersecurity rules in China.(外國公司參與擬定中國網路安全規定。)