《中英對照讀新聞》Need drugs in jail? Try using a drone 在牢裡需要毒品？ 試試看用無人機

2016-08-27

◎周虹汶

While Amazon and the British government are looking into how to use drones to deliver parcels to customers, criminals are already exploiting the technology to send drugs to accomplices in prison.

當亞馬遜公司和英國政府正研究如何用無人機把包裹交到客戶手中的同時,罪犯們早已利用這項科技把毒品寄給牢裡的同謀們。

Police said on Monday they recovered two drones carrying mobile phones and drugs near London’s Pentonville prison and have set up a special task force - Operation Airborne - to catch offenders trying to get contraband into the jail.

警方週一說,他們在倫敦本頓維爾監獄附近,發現兩架攜有行動電話與毒品的無人機,並已成立專案小組─空運行動─以便抓捕試圖把違禁品帶進牢裡的罪犯們。

In the early hours of Saturday, police saw a man acting suspiciously near the prison. He ran away, dropping two bags containing drugs and mobile phones and managed to evade arrest, according to a police statement.

週六凌晨,警方看到一名男子在該監獄附近行徑可疑。根據警方聲明,他逃跑,掉了兩個裝有毒品和行動電話的袋子,最後設法躲過追緝。

Next day, police found a drone that had crashed after being tracked flying over Pentonville.

隔天,警方找到一架墜落的無人機,在它飛越本頓維爾上空被追蹤到以後。

They were later alerted to another drone being flown at low altitude toward the prison. The unmanned aircraft was stopped in mid-flight by a police officer and a package containing large amounts of drugs and two mobile phones was recovered from it.

稍後警方獲報有另一架無人機正低空飛往該監獄。這架無人飛機中途被一名警官攔截,並查獲裝有大量毒品及兩支行動電話的一只包裹。

British media reported in February that there were more than 30 incidents last year in which drones were found in or around prisons and items such as drugs, phones and USB drives recovered.(Reuters)

英國媒體2月報導,去年有超過30起無人機在監獄內或周邊被發現事件,從中查獲諸如毒品、電話和USB隨身碟等物品。(路透)

新聞辭典

look into:片語動詞,指窺視、瀏覽、調查。例句:He looked into her face and kissed her.(他端詳她的臉並吻了她。)

airborne:形容詞,指空運的、空中傳播的、空降的。例句:The airborne epidemic began a year ago in Brazil.(這個透過空氣傳播的傳染病一年前在巴西開始。)

suspiciously:副詞,指猜疑地、令人懷疑地。例句:The policeman eyed him suspiciously.(那個警察懷疑地打量他。)