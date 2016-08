《中英對照讀新聞》Trump says yes to Fox, no to virtually all other TV interviews 川普獨惠福斯，幾乎拒絕其他所有電視訪問

2016-08-26

◎張沛元

Donald Trump keeps in touch with all the television networks, but right now he has only one on speed dial: Fox News.

(美國共和黨總統候選人)唐納.川普與所有電視網保持聯繫,但現在他(在與媒體聯繫時)只有一個快速按鍵:福斯新聞。

In recent weeks, while declining virtually all other TV interview requests, Trump has appeared on Fox more than a dozen times.

最近幾週,幾乎婉拒其他所有電視台訪問邀約的川普,已在福斯露臉十幾次。

With Trump, it is impossible to know if the choices are temporary or something longer-lasting. But the focus on Fox, the favored network of conservatives, suggests that Trump is doubling down on his base instead of wooing independent or potentially undecided voters.

以川普的作風來看,很難得知此舉是暫時為之,還是會長期持續。但(川普)鎖定保守派喜愛的福斯,暗示他決定集中火力鞏固基本盤,而非拉攏無黨派偏好或可能心意未決的選民。

The regular appearances on Fox show how Trump and Fox News chairman Roger Ailes have set aside their differences.

固定現身福斯的節目,顯示川普與福斯新聞主席羅傑.艾爾斯,已捐棄彼此的歧見。

There was palpable tension between the network and the candidate last summer and fall, partly due to Trump’s repeated attacks against 9 p.m. host Megyn Kelly.

福斯與川普在去年夏天與秋天一度關係緊張,部分原因是川普不斷攻擊(福斯)晚間9點節目主持人梅根.凱利。

新聞辭典

keep in touch:慣用語,與某人或某事保持聯繫。

double down:慣用語,原指玩撲克牌21點時加倍下注,以便再要一張牌,後引申為加倍投資或加倍努力,強化對通常具有潛在危險的特定政策或行動方案的承諾;變本加厲,加碼。例句:Donald Trump’s response to the speech of the father of a fallen Muslim-American war hero was to double down on his criticism of Muslim-Americans.(川普對1名為國捐軀的美國穆斯林戰爭英雄父親演說的回應,竟是加碼批評美國穆斯林。)

set something aside:慣用語,不顧,不理會;不讓某事影響某活動。例句:They need to set aside their differences and work together.(他們必須捐棄歧見攜手合作。)