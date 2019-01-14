14歲老貓臨終 女童緊抱唱《你是我的陽光》暖哭網友

2019-01-14 00:27

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國一個知名社群帳號收錄貓咪貝里（Bailey）與女童艾比（Abby）的互動。日前14歲的貝里年紀大了，也生重病，在闔眼前由艾比抱著哼唱《你是我的陽光》（You Are My Sunshine）安撫愛貓，直到3小時後離開人世。

綜合媒體報導，美國伊利諾伊州女子瑪琳（Erin Merryn）在讀大學時遇到了貝里，就決定要養牠，共同相處14年。瑪琳的大女兒艾比及二女兒漢娜（Hannah）更是從小就與貝里成為好朋友，他們的互動充滿童趣與溫馨，由瑪琳攝影放到社群平台上，光是IG就吸引超過11萬追蹤者。

不過隨著艾比長大，貝里也逐漸變老、生病，老貝里於臨終前窩在艾比的懷抱裡，由艾比唱著老歌，更把貝里的名字融入歌詞裡，輕輕唱著「You'll never know Bailey, how much I love you.」（貝里你不知道我有多愛你），邊撫摸愛貓。貝里撐著半閉的眼睛；據瑪琳說，3個小時後，貝里就在艾比的懷裡離世。

網友看了影片不禁動容，表示「我從未見過像這樣的貓咪，有這種美好的關係」、「這是我看過最棒的影片，尤其當貝里嘗試伸出手想抱得更緊」、「我好愛這兩位，他們不僅帶給我陽光更帶來真摯的愛」等。

關於貝里貓咪的書預計今年4月正式發售，目前開放預購。

