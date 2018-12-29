《芝麻街》教壞小孩？布偶疑罵髒話影片網友瘋傳

2018-12-29 19:55

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕《芝麻街》（Sesame Street）是一個美國兒童教育電視節目，節目會透過說話的布偶教導兒童知識。不過最近卻有一段芝麻街影片在網路上引來熱議，因為片中的角色疑似罵髒話。

綜合外媒報導，最近有網友貼出一段長約6秒的芝麻街影片，影片標題為「Grover剛剛是不是講了髒話？」（Seriously did Grover just drop the Fbomb？）影片中卡通人物「Grover」的台詞乍聽之下是「沒錯，沒錯，那是個他媽的好主意」（Yes, yes, that's a f**king excellent idea.）

這段影片現在已在推特吸引180萬人次點閱，許多網友看到後都笑翻，「笑死了！」、「回不去了。」、「我也聽到了。」不過也有網友表示，Grover說的應該是「那聽起來像是個好主意。」（sounds like an excellent idea.）

the new Yanni v. Laurel? -- some people swear they hear Grover saying, "that's a f**king excellent idea."



i'm one of those people and i can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/b3OdPpvtYn