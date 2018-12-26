本月第二例！瓜國男童在美拘留期間猝死 美議員要川普負責

2018-12-26 21:26

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕傷心耶誕節！美國邊防單位25日證實，一名來自瓜地馬拉的8歲男童在美國拘留期間猝死。這已是本月第二起移民兒童在美國拘留時死亡的案例，瓜地馬拉外交部要求美國詳查，也讓外界質疑，美國政府是否人道對待滯留在美的移民家庭？

綜合媒體報導，美國海關暨邊境保護局（CBP）說，來自瓜地馬拉的男童阿隆佐（Felipe Gómez Alonzo）24日就有生病的跡象，當天他在父親陪同下到新墨西哥州的醫院接受治療，阿隆佐被診斷出感冒、發燒，施打抗生素和藥劑後，當天下午就出院，沒想到幾個小時後再度因為嘔吐送醫，於25日午夜身亡。

美國邊防單位說，目前已通知美國國土安全部（DHS）和瓜地馬拉政府，至於男童的死因仍待釐清；12月7日，有一名同樣來自瓜國的7歲女童卡爾（Jackelin Caal）在拘留期間多日未進食、滴水未沾，最後脫水休克，送醫不治。

由於不到3個星期就發生第二例移民兒童驟逝事件，美國邊防單位飽受輿論批評和撻伐，質疑拘留所環境是否有問題？美國海關暨邊境保護局25日聲明，將對拘留所內的孩童全面健康檢查。

不少美國國會議員對此表達關注，民主黨議員海因里希（Martin Heinrich）就在推特開砲說，聽到這個消息令他傷心欲絕，要求當局公布更多細節，而川普政府必須為這名孩童之死、故意製造混亂及草菅人命以致置人於險境負責。

Heartbroken and sickened by this news. I am urgently demanding more details, but the Trump administration must be held accountable for this child’s death and all the lives they have put in danger with their intentional chaos and disregard for human life. https://t.co/kx3RtPAlLJ