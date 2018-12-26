本月第二例！瓜國男童在美拘留期間猝死 美議員要川普負責

同樣來自瓜國的7歲女童卡爾（Jackelin Caal，見圖）在拘留期間多日未進食、滴水未沾，最後脫水休克，送醫不治。（路透）

2018-12-26 21:26

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕傷心耶誕節！美國邊防單位25日證實，一名來自瓜地馬拉的8歲男童在美國拘留期間猝死。這已是本月第二起移民兒童在美國拘留時死亡的案例，瓜地馬拉外交部要求美國詳查，也讓外界質疑，美國政府是否人道對待滯留在美的移民家庭？

綜合媒體報導，美國海關暨邊境保護局（CBP）說，來自瓜地馬拉的男童阿隆佐（Felipe Gómez Alonzo）24日就有生病的跡象，當天他在父親陪同下到新墨西哥州的醫院接受治療，阿隆佐被診斷出感冒、發燒，施打抗生素和藥劑後，當天下午就出院，沒想到幾個小時後再度因為嘔吐送醫，於25日午夜身亡。

美國邊防單位說，目前已通知美國國土安全部（DHS）和瓜地馬拉政府，至於男童的死因仍待釐清；12月7日，有一名同樣來自瓜國的7歲女童卡爾（Jackelin Caal）在拘留期間多日未進食、滴水未沾，最後脫水休克，送醫不治。

由於不到3個星期就發生第二例移民兒童驟逝事件，美國邊防單位飽受輿論批評和撻伐，質疑拘留所環境是否有問題？美國海關暨邊境保護局25日聲明，將對拘留所內的孩童全面健康檢查。

不少美國國會議員對此表達關注，民主黨議員海因里希（Martin Heinrich）就在推特開砲說，聽到這個消息令他傷心欲絕，要求當局公布更多細節，而川普政府必須為這名孩童之死、故意製造混亂及草菅人命以致置人於險境負責。

  • 民主黨議員海因里希（Martin Heinrich）在推特開砲。（圖擷取自推特）

  • 美國眾議員維賽（Marc Veasey）也在推特發文說，耶誕節竟「又有兒童在川普政府執政期間喪命」。（圖擷取自推特）

