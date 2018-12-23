撤軍敘利亞釀防長、特使離職？ 川普推文砲轟假新聞

2018-12-23 18:03

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕外傳美國國防部長馬提斯（James Mattis）決定在2019年2月離職，總統特使麥格克（Brett McGurk）也跟進，原因都是不滿總統川普想從敘利亞撤軍。川普在推特上發表自己對敘利亞撤軍事件的立場，痛批這些都是假新聞。

川普在美國時間週六晚間6點前後連續在推特發出3篇推文，內容均與敘利亞撤軍、馬提斯有關。他首先指出：「我不認識的特使麥格克是2015年由前總統歐巴馬任命，他本來早該在今年2月離職，他剛剛宣布辭職了。愛出風頭的傢伙？假新聞正把這件小事搞大！」

Brett McGurk, who I do not know, was appointed by President Obama in 2015. Was supposed to leave in February but he just resigned prior to leaving. Grandstander? The Fake News is making such a big deal about this nothing event! — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2018年12月23日

接著川普又發推文聲稱：「除了你最喜歡的川普總統以外，如果其他任何人在敘利亞摧毀伊斯蘭國之後，宣布我們將把幸福健康的軍隊帶回家，那個人都會是美國最受歡迎的英雄。和我一起重擊假新聞媒體吧！真是瘋了！」

If anybody but your favorite President, Donald J. Trump, announced that, after decimating ISIS in Syria, we were going to bring our troops back home （happy & healthy）, that person would be the most popular hero in America. With me, hit hard instead by the Fake News Media. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2018年12月23日

川普在末則推文中提到：「當歐巴馬總統把馬提斯掃地出門，我給了他第二次機會，有些人認為我不該這樣做，但我想這是我該做的，有趣的是，我也提供了他從未真正擁有的所有資源。盟友很重要，除了他們想佔美國便宜的時候。」

When President Obama ingloriously fired Jim Mattis, I gave him a second chance. Some thought I shouldn’t, I thought I should. Interesting relationship-but I also gave all of the resources that he never really had. Allies are very important-but not when they take advantage of U.S. — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2018年12月23日

