成龍女兒與大12歲女友結婚 再引台灣同性婚姻討論

吳卓林（右）與女友高調結婚。（翻攝自IG）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕香港影星成龍的女兒吳卓林，於這個月與31歲的加拿大網紅Andi在多倫多結婚，並在社交網站Instagram上PO出結婚證書。而由於反同公投才剛通過，兩人的婚事也讓網友感嘆：「台灣還不夠進步」。
綜合外媒報導，兩人於結婚宣言中表示，她們已經「戰勝了恐懼，接受了自己的過失」，在留言處又說：「愛是善良的，它不會評價任何人。愛是強處也是弱點，愛可以改變事情，愛會勝利」。
成龍19年前與吳綺莉發生婚外情，生下了「小龍女」吳卓林，她曾和Andi離家出走至加拿大，曾拍片求救自爆有「創傷後壓力症候群」（PTSD），並稱兩人慘到晚上睡在橋下。然而，成龍對吳綺莉與吳卓林不聞不問，對於女兒出櫃，他僅回應「你開心就好」；而母親吳綺莉力挺女兒，表示「愛無罪」，更呼籲當子女出櫃時，父母應該溫柔以待。
報導指出，許多網友對兩人表達祝福，「這一刻我看見了愛情的樣子」。而一些台灣網友則仍無法從反同公投的陰霾中走出，也對台灣同志現況表達失望，表示雖然許多人都等著看兩人的笑話，但其實成龍的人品也不見得好，「這跟甚麼性向根本沒關係」。也有人認為台灣目前思想仍不夠進步，「不管是硬體、軟體或是思想」。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
There is nothing greater than true love found. With love we've returned. My home is Hong Kong, a beautiful city full of life and passion. Home is where love is. Home is safety and I know too many that do not feel safe within the environment they were given but the new tide is rising. A home is with the family that you can choose and with that we are never alone. Love is undoutbly stronger than blood. Everyone deserves love and not until I felt love can I be sure that understanding, connecting, attention and love in the face of hate can heal the most depraved of hearts Love always wins. Always.. . . . . . . . . #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove
還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：
iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ
Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv