同志橄欖球員申請庇護遭拒 回肯亞恐面臨最高14年監禁

2018-11-20 23:55

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕肯亞籍橄欖球員馬查里亞（Kenneth Macharia）已公開同性戀身分，但請求庇護被英國拒絕，未來將遣返肯亞，且可能因其同志身分，面臨最高14年有期徒刑和迫害。

綜合外媒報導，英國業餘橄欖球隊Bristol Bisons RFC的球員馬查里亞來自肯亞，雖然2009年在英國便持有工作簽證，但英國拒絕了他的庇護申請。

肯亞視同性戀為非法，社會也普遍排斥女同性戀者、男同性戀者、雙性戀者與跨性別者（LGBT）。馬查里亞倘若被遣送回國，不僅可能遭判處最高14年監禁，也將蒙受暴力的危險，人身安全堪慮。

目前馬查里亞被拘留移民中心，其餘橄欖球隊員正為他大力奔走，期盼英國政府重新審核馬查里亞的庇護申請；英國國會議員更公開表示，願意予以馬查里亞支持和協助。

  • 英國業餘橄欖球隊Bristol Bisons RFC正為馬查里亞四處奔走，並在推特發表心聲。（圖片擷取自推特）

