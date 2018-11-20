同志橄欖球員申請庇護遭拒 回肯亞恐面臨最高14年監禁

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕肯亞籍橄欖球員馬查里亞（Kenneth Macharia）已公開同性戀身分，但請求庇護被英國拒絕，未來將遣返肯亞，且可能因其同志身分，面臨最高14年有期徒刑和迫害。
綜合外媒報導，英國業餘橄欖球隊Bristol Bisons RFC的球員馬查里亞來自肯亞，雖然2009年在英國便持有工作簽證，但英國拒絕了他的庇護申請。
肯亞視同性戀為非法，社會也普遍排斥女同性戀者、男同性戀者、雙性戀者與跨性別者（LGBT）。馬查里亞倘若被遣送回國，不僅可能遭判處最高14年監禁，也將蒙受暴力的危險，人身安全堪慮。
目前馬查里亞被拘留移民中心，其餘橄欖球隊員正為他大力奔走，期盼英國政府重新審核馬查里亞的庇護申請；英國國會議員更公開表示，願意予以馬查里亞支持和協助。
With heavy hearts we are sharing the news that one of our members has been detained pending deportation from the UK.— Bristol Bisons RFC （@bisonsrfc） 2018年11月18日
Kenneth Macharia has had his request for asylum rejected and now risks being deported to Kenya, fearful of persecution and violence in Kenya because he is gay. pic.twitter.com/qySfq3XUAy