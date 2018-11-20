同志橄欖球員申請庇護遭拒 回肯亞恐面臨最高14年監禁

2018-11-20 23:55

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕肯亞籍橄欖球員馬查里亞（Kenneth Macharia）已公開同性戀身分，但請求庇護被英國拒絕，未來將遣返肯亞，且可能因其同志身分，面臨最高14年有期徒刑和迫害。

綜合外媒報導，英國業餘橄欖球隊Bristol Bisons RFC的球員馬查里亞來自肯亞，雖然2009年在英國便持有工作簽證，但英國拒絕了他的庇護申請。

肯亞視同性戀為非法，社會也普遍排斥女同性戀者、男同性戀者、雙性戀者與跨性別者（LGBT）。馬查里亞倘若被遣送回國，不僅可能遭判處最高14年監禁，也將蒙受暴力的危險，人身安全堪慮。

目前馬查里亞被拘留移民中心，其餘橄欖球隊員正為他大力奔走，期盼英國政府重新審核馬查里亞的庇護申請；英國國會議員更公開表示，願意予以馬查里亞支持和協助。

With heavy hearts we are sharing the news that one of our members has been detained pending deportation from the UK.



Kenneth Macharia has had his request for asylum rejected and now risks being deported to Kenya, fearful of persecution and violence in Kenya because he is gay. pic.twitter.com/qySfq3XUAy