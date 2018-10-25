王岐山訪猶太屠殺紀念館 寫小紙條塞哭牆：和平！

2018-10-25 14:23

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中國國家副主席王岐山，22日率領大型商業代表團訪問以色列，阿里巴巴創辦人馬雲也隨行。昨（24）日前往以色列猶太大屠殺紀念館（Yad Vashem）以及西牆（Western Wall）（或稱哭牆），並往牆內塞入寫著「和平（Peace）」的紙條。

綜合媒體報導，以色列猶太大屠殺紀念館是全球最大、最有影響力的大屠殺紀念館。紀念被納粹屠殺的600多萬名猶太人，而紀念館也是以色列遊客數量第二多的景點，僅次於哭牆。王岐山前往現場參觀，並在紀念禮堂擺放花束致意。

之後，身穿藍色西裝王岐山前往耶路撒冷猶太聖地「哭牆」，還戴上了黑色禮帽，因為依照猶太教義，男人頭頂不可直接指向天空，到哭牆等重要場所均須戴帽。而以色列外交部發言人納赫雄（Emmanuel Nahshon）在推特發文指出，王岐山依循以色列的古老傳統做了禱告，將寫有「和平（Peace）」字樣的祈禱紙條塞入牆中石縫。

JERUSALEM: #China 's Vice President Wang Qishan visits @yadvashem #Holocaust Memorial Center, lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance in menory of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/iV7t4wPpmK

China’s Vice President Wang Qishan at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem followed the ancient tradition and inserted a paper in the wall , with the word -“PEACE “. Thank you VP Wang for this message of hope, that we all share . ???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/ECBiJuNT5l