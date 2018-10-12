南北極融冰危機 她用粉彩畫出「冰山一角」

美國藝術家福爾曼（Zaria Forman）擅長粉彩創作，多年來她運用超現實手法，繪製冰川、冰層、冰山等畫作。（圖片擷取自Zaria Forman臉書）

2018-10-12 23:10

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國藝術家福爾曼（Zaria Forman）擅長粉彩創作，多年來她運用超現實手法，繪製冰川、冰層、冰山等畫作，希望讓民眾了解全球暖化為環境帶來的的劇變。

綜合媒體報導，福爾曼過去2年和美國太空總署（NASA）的科學家們一同到南北極研究南極冰棚的活動模式，從南極和北極上空飛行往下望的景象，激發她的靈感。福爾曼決定畫下極地地區冰層融化速度驚人的景象，呼籲人們對氣候變遷採取更積極的行動。

目前福爾曼最新作品個展，將於10月25日至12月21日在紐約展出。

  • 福爾曼畫下極地地區融化速度驚人的景象，呼籲人們對氣候變遷採取更積極的行動。（圖片擷取自Zaria Forman臉書）

