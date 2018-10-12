南北極融冰危機 她用粉彩畫出「冰山一角」

美國藝術家福爾曼（Zaria Forman）擅長粉彩創作，多年來她運用超現實手法，繪製冰川、冰層、冰山等畫作。（圖片擷取自Zaria Forman臉書）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國藝術家福爾曼（Zaria Forman）擅長粉彩創作，多年來她運用超現實手法，繪製冰川、冰層、冰山等畫作，希望讓民眾了解全球暖化為環境帶來的的劇變。
綜合媒體報導，福爾曼過去2年和美國太空總署（NASA）的科學家們一同到南北極研究南極冰棚的活動模式，從南極和北極上空飛行往下望的景象，激發她的靈感。福爾曼決定畫下極地地區冰層融化速度驚人的景象，呼籲人們對氣候變遷採取更積極的行動。
目前福爾曼最新作品個展，將於10月25日至12月21日在紐約展出。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
BIG NEWS!!! I donated this drawing to the @global_wildlife_conservation benefit with @christiesinc and the online auction is now open for bids! 100% of the proceeds from the sale, plus matching funds, will help purchase & conserve one of the last unprotected cloud forests in Central America! PLEASE SHARE or place a bid if you can! The more bids, the more acres saved! Bidding ends Nov 6. LINK IN BIO. Huge thanks to @haleymellin, the creator of this extraordinary project, for all your hard work and for inviting me to participate ????????????????????
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Have you heard of @dearmoonproject?! @spacex and @yusaku2020 are taking 10 artists to the MOOOOON!!!! PLEASE TAKE ME PLEASE!!! Thank you to everyone who sent me messages yesterday about this, to tell me I’d be perfect. I agree ???????????????????????????????? Above: detail of piece in progress of a Supraglacial Lake in Greenland from last summer- come see it finished at my solo show OVERVIEW: 10/25-12/21 at @winstonwachter NYC ???? BTW “Overview” references the cognitive shift in awareness that astronauts have when they fly to space and look back at Earth- I MEAN COME ON! The title of my show should be enough to prove that I am the perfect artist to go to the moon. Who’s with me?! #dearmoon