影輯》世紀最強颶風襲美！狂風暴雨影片曝光

颶風過後佛州一片狼藉，宛若廢墟。（路透）

2018-10-11 23:12

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕號稱為「21世紀最強颶風」、「美國史上第四強颶風」麥可直撲美國佛羅里達州，造成25萬戶停電，也使得50萬人緊急撤離。不少房屋被颱風吹倒，大樹被連根拔起，而墨西哥灣沿海城市更是整個淹成水鄉澤國。

麥可颶風10日下午從美國佛州墨西哥海灘（Mexico Beach）登陸，在當地釀成嚴重災情，美國總統川普也宣布「緊急狀態」，要求50萬沿海與低窪地區居民緊急撤離逃難。據《路透》報導，麥可在登陸美國之前，就已在中美洲的宏都拉斯、尼加拉瓜等國造成13人死亡，而目前佛州也傳出2人喪生、25萬戶高達60萬人無電可用的災情。

也有國外記者在推特上分享了相關影片，只見影片中受颶風侵襲後的佛州一片狼藉，宛若廢墟，而從這名記者分享的其他影片也可感受到颶風侵襲佛州當下，強風暴雨將樹木連根拔起、大水灌入民宅淹沒城市的狂暴威力。

麥可颶風強大的威力將巨木連根拔起

影片可見颶風威力十分恐怖

暴雨造成的大水淹沒民宅

受颶風侵襲後的佛州一片狼藉，宛若廢墟

沿海城市被淹成水鄉澤國

暴雨造成的大水淹沒民宅。（法新社）

麥當勞招牌經歷颶風後殘破不堪。（路透）

相關關鍵字： 佛羅里達州 颶風 麥可颶風