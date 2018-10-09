美國前第一千金出閣 小布希長女情定喬治亞編劇

美國前第一千金、前總統小布希（George W. Bush）的長女芭芭拉（Barbara Pierce Bush）週日（7日）在緬因州完成終身大事。（美聯社）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國前第一千金、前總統小布希（George W. Bush）的長女芭芭拉（Barbara Pierce Bush）週日（7日）在緬因州完成終身大事，情定喬治亞劇作家考耶（Craig Louis Coyne）。
綜合外媒報導，布希家族發言人麥格拉斯（Jim McGrath）週一（8日）在推特宣布，芭芭拉與考耶7日在布希家族位於緬因州肯納邦克波特（Kennebunkport）的大院舉行婚禮，只有20名家庭成員出席這場簡單又浪漫的儀式。
根據已公開的照片，身穿Vera Wang婚紗的芭芭拉挽著父親小布希步入行禮地點，她的母親蘿拉（Laura Bush）、雙胞胎妹妹珍娜（Jenna Bush Hager ）和高齡94歲祖父老布希（George H.W. Bush）都在一旁觀禮。
小布希也在官方IG帳號分享長女的婚禮照片，並稱他和妻子「為我們富有同情心、大膽、兇悍、善良、聰明又慈愛的女兒感到驕傲」，並歡迎女婿考耶加入布希這一大家族。
36歲的芭芭拉是小布希的雙胞胎女兒中的姊姊，是衛生暨人權組織「全球健康」（Global Health Corps）創辦人。她的妹妹珍娜已在2008年成婚。
Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman — and rightly so, because she is unique and strong. @laurawbush and I are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter. And we’re thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to our family. ????: @paulmorsephoto
