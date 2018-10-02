時隔半世紀 史上第3位諾貝爾物理獎女得主：太瘋狂了！

2018-10-02 21:38

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕2018諾貝爾物理獎今（2）日揭曉，獎落研究雷射物理學的美法加3名學者亞許金（Arthur Ashkin）、莫羅（Gérard Mourou）和史崔克蘭（Donna Strickland）。其中，史崔克蘭是獲諾貝爾物理獎的第3位女性，也是55年來首度獲這獎項的女性。

綜合外媒報導，加拿大滑鐵盧大學的女物理學家史崔克蘭和法國學者莫羅（Gerard Mourou）以產生「高強度、超短光脈衝」方法被授予諾貝爾物理獎。莫羅是史崔克蘭的博士研究指導教授，兩人將共享900萬瑞典克朗（約新台幣3100萬元）獎金的一半。亞許金分得另一半。

今年59歲的史崔克蘭一開始接到通知獲獎的電話時，只覺得太瘋狂了，「首先，你必定會認為這太瘋狂了！你總是懷疑它是不是真的」。

史崔克蘭也是55年來首度獲得這獎項的女性。她說，必須表揚更多女物理學家，「但我對於能夠成為其中一員而感到榮幸」。

史崔克蘭是物理獎自1901年開始頒發以來，第3位獲獎的女性，前2位是1903年的瑪麗·居禮（Marie Curie）及1963年的瑪麗亞·格佩特-梅耶（Maria Goeppert-Mayer）。

“We need to celebrate women physicists because they’re out there… I’m honoured to be one of those women," says Donna Strickland.



She becomes the third woman to receive the #NobelPrize in Physics, joining Maria Goeppert-Mayer （1963） and Marie Curie （1903）. Congratulations!