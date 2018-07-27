死侍狂撩豐滿女Coser 巨乳上下彈跳網友暴動

D Piddy扮成的死侍與女Coser熱烈互動，引發許多網友熱議。（圖擷自YouTube）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國有名實況主日前Cosplay成死侍，並到動漫展上到處搞怪，其中有段與女Coser的互動更引發許多網友熱議。
美國一位實況主D Piddy日前Cosplay成死侍參加Anime EXPO動漫展，從網路上的影片紀錄可看到，D Piddy四處搞怪盡顯死侍本色，但最引發網友關注的莫過於他與其中一名女Coser的互動片段，因為該名裝扮成《Final Fantasy VII》角色蒂法的女Coser身材十分豐滿，當她與D Piddy互動時，胸前的巨乳也不斷跳動，許多網友也為此熱議不已。
有網友更找出，這名女Coser「bambimoon」的IG，在其IG上也可看到她有分享該段影片，並指自己最近收到很多申請好友的邀請，猜測是該段影片所致，並感謝大家的支持。網友則是紛紛留言感謝死侍，並留言指「這個搖晃太厲害了」、「我看了好多次」。
相關影片請見：（約在影片2分34秒處）
Bounce, bounce, bounce! Well, hello, new friends! ???? . . Noticed an increase of friends lately and my guess is because the @_dpiddy video came out. It was so neat getting to work with someone after years of watching their videos. A huge thank you! ???? . . So here is a short clip of where I appeared! Please go watch the full video on his channel! . . . . . . . . . . . #oppai #oppaigirl #oppaigirls #oppaicosplay #tifalockhart #tifalockhartcosplay #finalfantasy #finalfantasycosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirls #cosplaygirl #sexycosplay #animeexpo2018 #animeexpo #dpiddy