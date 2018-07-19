原來是格鬥高手的家... 小偷慘被鎖喉壓制在地

小偷當場被小赫南德茲壓制在地，相當淒慘。（圖擷取自IG）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國加州聖地牙哥一名小偷有眼不識泰山，竟然偷到綜合格鬥（MMA）選手小赫南德茲（Sergio Hernandez Jr.）父親的家，他當場被小赫南德茲壓制在地，相當淒慘。
《abc》報導，美國加州當地時間週一早上，小赫南德茲發現有一個陌生男子躲在父親家的院子，該男子聲稱自己是在躲狗，但小赫南德茲發現父親家的窗戶有異狀，該男子疑似心虛當場逃跑，小赫南德茲運用格鬥技巧將男子鎖倒在地並報警處理。
報導指出，小赫南德茲的父親說，被偷竊感覺很不好，但這名竊賊還年輕，他想邀請他去自己開設的拳擊館，引導他朝正確的方向前進。
小赫南德茲在IG表示，該名竊賊說自己有個2歲的孩子，不想和孩子分離，他對此感到很難過。
This piece of shit was breaking into my Dads house right now. He ran down the alley and I caught up to him. I brought him back to my Dads house and then he tried to escape. I threw him to the ground using what little judo I know, then put him in a triangle until the cops showed up. He probably weighed 50 more pounds than me. He said he had a two year old and he didn’t want to be separated from his kid. I felt bad about that. Anyhow, I gotta get to work. I’ll be at Pop’s all day ????! ❤️