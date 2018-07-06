美環保署長請辭獲准 副手暫代

2018-07-06 16:05

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國國家環境保護局（EPA）局長普魯特（Scott Pruitt），上任後備受爭議，如今風波越演越烈，他也向總統川普請辭；而川普也透過推特宣布，已接受普魯特的辭職。

綜合外媒報導，普魯特原為奧克拉荷馬州檢察長，去年2月上任後，被指控濫用職權自肥，包括旅行開銷過高、浪費保安支出、與說客打交道等操守問題；面臨輿論壓力之下，普魯特最後只好辭職。

川普昨天透過推特宣布，已接受普魯特的請辭，「普魯特任職期間表現優異，我將對他永遠心存感激」。

川普也提到，普魯特的副手惠勒（Andrew Wheeler），將暫代環保局局長，「惠勒將繼續帶領EPA走下去，相信EPA的未來一片光明」。

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will...