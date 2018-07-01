川普稱沙王願增產200萬桶石油 沙國回應了！

2018-07-01 11:15

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統川普日前透露，沙烏地阿拉伯國王沙爾曼同意，願增產高達200萬桶石油；但事後遭沙國打臉，雙方並未提到要增產石油。

川普30日在其推特上發文表示，他剛與沙爾曼通話，向他說明因伊朗和委內瑞拉的時局動盪，造成石油市場供應失衡，「我要求沙國增加石油產量，或許200萬桶，而沙爾曼也同意了」！

但川普此番言論隨即遭打臉，沙國國家通訊社（Saudi Press Agency）證實，2人的確有進行通話，強調要維持石油市場的穩定，並彌補其他石油生產國的短缺，但並未提到沙國同意增產石油200萬桶。

Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference...Prices to high! He has agreed!