華裔正妹高材生 奪下2018澳洲環球小姐

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕2018澳洲環球小姐（2018 Miss Universe Australia），由24歲的華裔女模法蘭西絲卡‧洪（Francesca Hung）拿下，她希望以自身經驗鼓勵其他具有多元文化背景的人們。
綜合媒體報導，法蘭西絲卡的父親是華人、母親則是愛爾蘭和澳洲混血，目前她一邊攻讀出版學碩士，一邊擔任職業模特兒，從32名競爭對手中脫穎而出，獲選為2018年澳洲環球小姐的冠軍。
法蘭西絲卡提到，自己的歐亞人面孔並非選美冠軍的典型，以前也曾多次被模特兒公司排拒在外。她在當選感言中表示，「我希望藉此機會向那些覺得自己『不同』的人證明，這正是澳洲多元文化的展現。」她也提到，日後打算往出版及媒體界發展，目標是喚起人們對精神健康的重視。
第67屆環球小姐的決賽，將在11月於菲律賓舉行。
