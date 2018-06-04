你的棒棒夠硬嗎？線上測驗7問題 測勃起是否有障礙

2018-06-04 00:04

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國勞埃德醫藥公司（Lloyds Pharmacy）於在線醫療網頁，推出「勃起檢查」線上測驗，男性只要回答7個關於勃起的問題，就可知道自己的性功能狀況，得分針對陰莖健康區分為3塊落點區域。

根據《每日郵報》報導，英國勞埃德醫藥公司「勃起檢查」測驗，使用7個問題評估男性的勃起功能，並給予0至100%的得分，若得分在88%以上表示「所有的東西都能正常、良好運作」，得分介於48%至88%表示「沒有理想中來得好」，低於48%則為「可能出問題了」。

這項線上「勃起檢查」測驗分析1000名英國男性，發現有59%的人總是在性生活中努力保持勃起狀態，25%的人每次都會遇到勃起困難的問題，且有42%的人在做愛時是在半軟的情況下進行，有10%的人表示因為怕尷尬，寧可放棄性生活，也不要改善性功能。

做測驗請點這邊：

「勃起檢查」線上測驗

「勃起檢查」線上測驗題目中英對照

點選開始以進行測驗（Start）

第1題：你多有自信能夠勃起並保持勃起狀態？（How confident are you that you can get an erection and keep it up？）

●我根本不擔心這一點（I don’t worry at all about this）

●算有信心，但偶爾會擔心（Quite confident, but occasionally I worry）

●普普通通（50/50）

●不是很有自信（Not so confident）

●根本沒有自信（Not confident at all）

第2題：你的勃起硬度硬到可以進入且開始做愛嗎？（Are your erections hard enough to penetrate and start having sex？）

●我對於進入沒有障礙（I have no problems with penetration）

●大部分的時間我都夠硬（I’m hard enough the majority of the time）

●半軟半硬（50/50）

●一半以下的時間都不夠硬（Less than half the time）

●沒有硬到可以做愛的程度（I’m never hard enough to start sex）

第3題：在做愛時，能保持勃起狀態嗎？（During sex, can you maintain your erection?）

●每次都可以（Always）

●大部分的時間可以，但有時候會軟掉（Most of the time, but occasionally lose it）

●一半一半的機率（50/50）

●常常會軟掉（I lose my erection most of the time）

●總是無法保持勃起狀態（I am never able to keep my erection）

第4題：在做愛時，保持勃起狀態到做愛結束有多困難？（During sex, how difficult is it to maintain your erection until the end？）

●真的很有障礙，我無法保持勃起（Really difficult, I can’t keep my erection up）

●很困難，但偶爾可以撐到最後（Difficult, but occasionally I manage to keep it up）

●有一半時間難以撐到最後（Half of the time it is difficult to keep it up）

●有點困難，但通常來說狀況不錯（Slightly difficult, but usually fine）

●沒有困難之處（No problem at all）

第5題：性生活對你來說愉快嗎？（Is sex enjoyable for you?）

●總是很愉快（Always）

●幾乎算愉快，但感覺可以更好（Most of the time, but could be better）

●有一半的時間覺得愉快（About half the time I find sex enjoyable）

●幾乎沒有愉快過（Almost never）

●性愛不愉快（Sex is not enjoyable anymore）

第6題：下列選項何者會對你的勃起狀態造成負面影響？（Have any of the below ever negatively affected your erection？）

●感到壓力或緊張（Stress or nerves）

●酒精和藥品（Alcohol or drugs）

●過去24小時內的性交次數多寡（Number of times I’ve had sex in the past 24 hours）

●以上皆不會有負面影響（Nothing seems to negatively affect it）

第7題：你在什麼情況下勃起硬度最強？（When do you get your best erections? ）

●自慰的時候（When I’m masturbating）

●看片的時候（When I’m watching pornography）

●做愛的時候（When I’m having sex）