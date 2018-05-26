川普給金正恩的分手信 專家：像「怕被拋棄的小情人」

美國總統川普24日發布寫給北韓領導人金正恩的公開信，宣布取消「川金會」。有專家分析這封「分手信」後指出，川普的語氣就象是個怕被愛人拋棄，所以先喊分手的情人。（法新社）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統川普（Donald Trump）24日發布寫給北韓領導人金正恩的公開信，宣布取消原定6月12日在新加坡舉行的「川金會」。有專家分析這封「分手信」後指出，川普的語氣，就像怕被愛人拋棄，所以先喊分手的情人。
顧問公司創辦人韓芙瑞（Judith Humphrey）在Fast Company雜誌網站上撰文表示，川普寫給金正恩的這封信內容，讓他看起來像「怕被愛人背叛」，因此先提分手的情人。
韓芙瑞指出，這封信有3個盲點，1為全文僅談「我」和「你」、2為內文透露出「破裂後復合」的渴望、3為內文中不斷酸言提到彈弓、弩箭和核彈。
韓芙瑞透露，信件一開始是以「我們」（We）開頭，到了第三句就以「我」、「你」稱呼直至文末，韓芙瑞認為，川普一直都有把一切事情「個人化」的習慣，不過信裡卻沒提及解決「去核化」後的願景，川普也沒有說明，為何取消峰會是「世界的損失」。
韓芙瑞解釋，川普在信中提到，「令人遺憾地，根據你（金正恩）在最近聲明中顯示出的極大憤怒和公開的敵意，我認為現在不宜舉行這場計畫已久的會談」、「若你（金正恩）改變了對這場『川金會』有關的想法，請不要猶豫給我打電話或寫信」，語氣像個渴望與前任愛人復合的人。
韓芙瑞進一步說明，在字裡行間中，不免發現川普會夾帶幾句諷刺言論，似乎與整篇盼能談和的語氣不太協調，口氣像是前任的酸言酸語。她分析，從以上幾點看來，川普的口氣不像一位政治家，反而像個「深受他人傷害、想要反擊對方的被拋棄小情人」。
May 24, 2018 His Excellency Kim Jong Un Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democractic People's Republic of Korea Pyongyang Dear Mr. Chairman: We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that i pray to God they will never have to be used. I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated. If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history. Sincerely yours, Donald J. Trump President of the United States of America
川普致金正恩公開信全文：
May 24, 2018
His Excellency
Kim Jong Un
Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democractic People's Republic of Korea
Pyongyang
Dear Mr. Chairman:
We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that i pray to God they will never have to be used.
I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.
If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.
Sincerely yours,
Donald J. Trump
President of the United States of America