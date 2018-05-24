北韓核試場白炸了？ 川普宣布「取消川金會」

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統川普（Donald Trump）今日發布寫給北韓領導人金正恩的公開信，宣布取消原定6月12日在新加坡舉行的「川金會」。
川普在公開信中表示，「令人遺憾地，根據你（金正恩）在最近聲明中顯示出的極大憤怒和公開的敵意，我認為現在不宜舉行這場計畫已久的會談。」
川普在這封信中表達出較為緩和的態度，他說自己非常期待未來有一天能和金正恩會面，並感謝平壤當局釋放了3位美國公民。
川普最後提到，如果金正恩改變了與這場「川金會」有關的想法，「請不要猶豫給我打電話或寫信」。他指出，北韓失去了擁抱永久和平、繁榮與財富的巨大機會。
在川普發布公開信之前，北韓剛在今天上午至下午陸續炸毀咸鏡北道吉州郡豐溪里核試場的坑道等建築。根據《韓聯社》報導，北韓有鑑於天氣狀況良好，隨即展開爆破秀，截至當地時間下午4點17分（台灣時間3點17分），當地的冶煉廠、宿舍、營房、觀測所，以及4號、3號、2號核試坑道都被炸毀。
May 24, 2018 His Excellency Kim Jong Un Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democractic People's Republic of Korea Pyongyang Dear Mr. Chairman: We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that i pray to God they will never have to be used. I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated. If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history. Sincerely yours, Donald J. Trump President of the United States of America
川普致金正恩公開信全文：
May 24, 2018
His Excellency
Kim Jong Un
Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democractic People's Republic of Korea
Pyongyang
Dear Mr. Chairman:
We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that i pray to God they will never have to be used.
I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.
If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.
Sincerely yours,
Donald J. Trump
President of the United States of America