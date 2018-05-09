澳罕病女嬰出生7個月後離世 政府砸百億預防憾事重演

澳洲一名女嬰因遺傳疾病，出生7個月後便夭折，當局特為此設立「麥肯錫計畫」，撥款成立醫療團隊、檢查嬰兒是否有遺傳罕見疾病。示意圖。（美聯社）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕澳洲一名女嬰麥肯錫．柯斯拉（Mackenzie Casella）出生7個月後，因脊髓性肌肉萎縮症（SMA）夭折。澳洲政府特別成立「麥肯錫計畫」（Mackenzie's Mission），並撥款5億澳元（約新台幣113億元），作為專業團隊的研究資金，希望能找到罕病的解決方法。
根據澳洲廣播公司（ABC）報導，麥肯錫因罹患遺傳性脊髓性肌肉萎縮症，造成運動神經元退化、肌肉萎縮，出生7個月後便離開人世，麥肯錫的父母心碎之餘，仍堅強地發布遊說，盼政府能撥款協助當地家庭進行遺傳疾病的免費篩檢，引起社會高度關注，也得到了政府的回應。
澳州衛生部長杭特（Greg Hunt）表示，當局將撥款5億澳元（約新台幣113億元），成立「澳洲基因健康未來」團隊，並特別設立「麥肯錫計畫」，希望能有效預防遺傳疾病；杭特更透露，預計會先將2000萬澳元的資金用於孕前檢查，預防罕見遺傳疾病，「麥肯錫計畫」預計實行10年，估計會有1萬對夫妻能因此受惠。
Ah what's up Mum? . So some people are wondering where are up to and what is next. To tell you the truth we are in a bit of a usual IVF holding pattern. . I have been taking the first hormone, Synarel spray since last Friday which means I still probably have a week on it before the stim drugs start. Which means egg collection in around 2 or 3 weeks. Time, time, so much time. . Jonny and I are also trying to enjoy this time rather than wish it away, which is hard. But now that we are looking down the barrel of more IVF rounds we are worried about sitting around waiting and just sitting feeling lost. . Both Jonny and I have new work areas which leads us to be apart from each other more which is hard but I'm sure a change is a positive thing. . Mackenzie's Mission is still moving forward behind the scenes. Her legacy makes us proud. . As always my writing and my Instagram family gives me strength. Much love to you all xx