中國要求美民航業改台灣稱呼 白宮怒斥：無理取鬧

中國要求美國航空業者，改變網站上有關港台澳的稱呼，被美國白宮斥為無理取鬧，並要求中國停止威脅以及恫嚇美國航空公司與公民。（法新社）
〔駐美特派員曹郁芬／華府5日報導〕美國白宮今天以發言人的名義發表聲明駁斥中國的政治正確，批評中國民航局要求航空公司改變網站上對台灣與港澳的稱謂是「歐威爾主義」的無理取鬧，「我們要求中國停止威脅以及恫嚇美國航空公司與公民」。
美國外交政策（Foreign Policy）期刊4月27曾報導，中國民航局已致函美國的聯合與美國航空公司，要求其全球營運必須遵守中國對「分離主義」的限制，也就是所有將台灣、香港與澳門視為獨立於中國之外的指涉必須移除。
這是川普政府首次針對中共發表措辭如此強烈的聲明。白宮表示，川普打著反對政治正確的路線在美參選總統。當中國共產黨強加中國式的政治正確在美國公司與公民身上時，川普會為美國人起身反抗。
白宮指出，中國民航局於4月25日發函給美國航空公司在內的36個航空公司，要求他們在網站和促銷資料中改變對台灣、香港與澳門的指涉方式，以符合中國共產黨的要求。
白宮稱，這是「歐威爾主義」式的無理取鬧，中共強加其政治觀點於美國民眾與私人企業的趨勢正在成長。喬治‧歐威爾所撰寫的小說《1984》是西方社會家喻戶曉，是獨裁政權企圖以老大哥身分控制與改變人們記憶與認知的代表。
白宮聲明中說，中國的網路壓制舉世聞名，中國對美國人與自由世界輸出管控與政治正確的企圖會受到抵抗。無論在美國國內還是海外，美國尊重私人企業與客戶間互動的廣泛自由。這種尊重是一個暢旺的全球市場所不可或缺的。
白宮說，美國強烈反對企圖逼迫私人公司在公開資訊上對政治議題使用特定語言。最後，白宮在聲明中說：「我們要求中國停止威脅以及恫嚇美國航空公司與公民」。
根據外交政策的報導，中國民航局在措辭強烈的信中要求美國航空公司在全球的所有公眾訊息都必須遵守「中國法律」，並要求聯航與美航限期改善，否則就要送交中國的網路安全當局懲處。
美國白宮聲明全文如下：
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 5, 2018
Statement from the Press Secretary on China’s Political Correctness
President Donald J. Trump ran against political correctness in the United States. He will stand up for Americans resisting efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to impose Chinese political correctness on American companies and citizens.
On April 25, the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration sent a letter to 36 foreign air carriers, including a number of American carriers. This notice demanded that carriers change how “Taiwan,” “Hong Kong,” and “Macao” are identified on their websites and in their promotional material so that the references fall in line with the Communist Party’s standards.
This is Orwellian nonsense and part of a growing trend by the Chinese Communist Party to impose its political views on American citizens and private companies.
China’s internal Internet repression is world-famous. China’s efforts to export its censorship and political correctness to Americans and the rest of the free world will be resisted.
The United States respects the broad freedom private companies have in their interactions with their customers, both in the United States and abroad. This respect is essential for a robust global marketplace.
The United States strongly objects to China’s attempts to compel private firms to use specific language of a political nature in their publicly available content.
We call on China to stop threatening and coercing American carriers and citizens.