超奢華！紐約餐廳推出「鑲金雞翅」 10支不用1千元

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕紐約曼哈頓知名餐廳「Ainsworth」從5月1日起推出的新式菜色，已被美食部落客「食神」（Foodgod）搶先品嘗，該餐廳將醃漬、裹上24K純金箔的雞翅下鍋油炸，耀眼多汁的模樣讓許多網友口水直流，但網友們認為，10支「鑲金雞翅」相當平價，不用台幣1000元就可享用到。
綜合外媒報導，曼哈頓知名美式餐廳「Ainsworth」在麵粉中加入椰子油、蘋果片與蜂蜜混合調製，再將雞翅浸入其中進行24小時醃漬，最後裹上24K純金箔再下鍋油炸，美食部落客「食神」手拿著「鑲金雞翅」，沾取店家提供的白葡萄奶酪，濃郁雞汁從裂開的金箔縫隙間流出。
從「Ainsworth」官方Instagram中能夠看見，閃亮動人的「鑲金雞翅」排列在餐盤中，令許多網友感到飢腸轆轆，他們對此做出3種價位的菜單，10支「鑲金雞翅」要價30美元（約台幣890元），20支則為60美元（約台幣1781元），50支雞翅配上1瓶上好的香檳則要價1000美元（約台幣2萬9685元）。
So excited about this collab with our friend @Foodgod! Introducing the Foodgod 24K Gold Wings ... The most expensive and insanely tasty 24K Gold Wings in the world exclusively available at @theainsworth. Get it now at our Chelsea & East Village locations! ???????? ???? #ainsworth #24kgoldwings⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #foodporn #eatingnyc #chickenwings #buffalowings #happyhour #foodporn #eeeeeats #instagood #newforkcity #forkyeah #nyc #cheatday #foodgasm #cheatdayeats #devourpower #appetizer #nycfat #dinner #instafood #igdaily #beautifulcuisines #foodgod #goldwings #gold #24kmagic