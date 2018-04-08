川普揚言對中課千億美元重稅後 卻又稱：與習近平永遠是朋友

2018-04-08 22:13

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中美貿易戰火轉趨激烈，雙方互相發出多波關稅攻勢，近期恐難平息，然而川普今（8）日又在推特上重申「與習近平永遠是朋友」，還強調中國將會撤銷貿易堡壘，「因為這是正確的事」。

川普5日才揚言打算再對中國價值近1000億美元（約台幣2.9兆元）的商品加徵關稅，再掀兩國貿易戰火。不過川普今日在推特中卻又稱與習近平仍然友好，足見矛盾。

川普表示，「無論我們在貿易政策的爭吵上會發生什麼事，習主席和我將永遠是朋友。」他還強調，課稅是有來有往的事，中國將會就智慧財產權與美方達成協議。最後還樂觀寫下，「美中兩國會有美好將來！」

President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade. China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries!