川普揚言對中課千億美元重稅後 卻又稱：與習近平永遠是朋友

2018-04-08 22:13

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中美貿易戰火轉趨激烈，雙方互相發出多波關稅攻勢，近期恐難平息，然而川普今（8）日又在推特上重申「與習近平永遠是朋友」，還強調中國將會撤銷貿易堡壘，「因為這是正確的事」。

川普5日才揚言打算再對中國價值近1000億美元（約台幣2.9兆元）的商品加徵關稅，再掀兩國貿易戰火。不過川普今日在推特中卻又稱與習近平仍然友好，足見矛盾。

川普表示，「無論我們在貿易政策的爭吵上會發生什麼事，習主席和我將永遠是朋友。」他還強調，課稅是有來有往的事，中國將會就智慧財產權與美方達成協議。最後還樂觀寫下，「美中兩國會有美好將來！」

  • 川普5日才揚言再對中國商品加徵關稅，然而今日又在推特中稱與習近平仍然友好，足見矛盾。（法新社）

