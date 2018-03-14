霍金過世 《流言終結者》前主持人喊 「不！！！」

2018-03-14 13:35

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國物理學家與宇宙學家霍金（Stephen Hawking）於英國時間14日凌晨去世，美國知名節目《留言終結者》前主持人和特效工程師亞當·薩維奇（Adam Savage）在推特上發文紀念霍金，表示「這個世界因霍金更加豐足」。

美國知名節目《留言終結者》前主持人和特效工程師亞當·薩維奇，在推特發文紀念霍金。亞當說，「不！！！（Nooo!）看霍金過世的消息我很難過，我也想像他在生命的最後一段日子持續微笑著、學習新東西。我知道這個世界因為有霍金而更加豐足」。

  • 英國物理學家霍金（Stephen Hawking）於今（14）日去世。（路透）

  • 美國知名節目《留言終結者》前主持人和特效工程師亞當·薩維奇（Adam Savage）在推特上發文紀念霍金。（圖片擷取自Adam Savage推特）

相關關鍵字： 史蒂芬霍金 流言終結者 霍金