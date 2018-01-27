雜誌封面讓名人多出1手1腳 女星幽默這樣回…

美國雜誌《Vanity Fair》最新一期的封面被發現在知名女星瑞絲薇斯朋身上竟出現3隻腳，且相關照片中美國脫口秀天后歐普拉也多出一隻手。（圖擷自推特）

2018-01-27 00:38

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國知名時尚雜誌《浮華世界》（Vanity Fair）最新一期的封面近日引發外界議論，因為封面雖由著名攝影師操刀，但知名女星瑞絲薇斯朋（Reese Witherspoon）身上竟出現3隻腳，且相關照片中，美國脫口秀天后歐普拉（Oprah Winfrey）也多出一隻手，令外界訝異不已。

最新一期美國雜誌《Vanity Fair》的封面是由著名攝影師Annie Leibovitz操刀，近日卻被抓包有明顯的P圖錯誤，包含封面照片上瑞絲薇斯朋多出第3隻腳。至於由Matthias Gaggl拍攝的花絮照片中，歐普拉也多出一隻手摟著瑞絲薇斯朋的腰。對此瑞絲薇斯朋笑稱，現在大家都知道她有第3隻腳，希望大家能接受這樣的她。歐普拉也不落人後跟進，並笑稱「我接受你的3隻腳，正如你接受我的3隻手」。

事發後，《Vanity Fair》解釋，稱瑞絲薇斯朋的第3隻腳其實是裙子的襯裡；對於歐普拉突然多出第3隻手，《Vanity Fair》則故作幽默地笑稱，「我們怎麼能期待她靠兩隻手就操控一切呢？」

由於這些名人用於封面的照片是分成小組個別拍攝的，因此，修正錯誤無須另外重拍。目前《Vanity Fair》的網站上已將花絮照片換成正常版本，至於封面照片則仍可看到瑞絲薇斯朋的第3隻腳。

相關連結請見：

The 2018 Vanity Fair Hollywood Portfolio: 12 Extraordinary Stars, One Momentous Year

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ????（ and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;） https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon （@RWitherspoon） January 25, 2018

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand????????????????????????❤️ — Oprah Winfrey （@Oprah） January 25, 2018

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR （@VanityFair） January 25, 2018