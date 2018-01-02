川普新年第一推超火爆 嗆要中斷對巴國金援

2018-01-02 10:12

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕愛用推特的美國總統川普，在2018年的第一推，並不是什麼恭賀大家新年快樂的吉祥話，而是對巴基斯坦猛烈開砲，稱美國愚蠢地援助巴基斯坦上百億，這樣的行為絕不會再持續下去。

川普在推特上寫道，「美國愚蠢地在這15年來援助巴基斯坦330億美元，但除了謊言和欺騙，我們什麼都沒有得到！且還把我們的領導人當成笨蛋。」

川普砲轟，美國在阿富汗打擊的恐怖份子，都受到了巴基斯坦的幫助，等同是給了他們一塊安全淨土，威脅要中斷對巴基斯坦的援助。

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!