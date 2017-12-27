「如果動物變成圓的」系列 可愛到好想要變成現實！

透過修圖變成圓滾滾的貓咪，不過腳都收在哪裡啊！（圖片由ditpict授權提供使用）
〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕如果全世界的動物都變成圓的，世界會變成怎樣呢?印度藝術家Aditya Aryanto發揮創意讓大家看到動物們的可塑性，不管高矮胖瘦把牠們通通都修成圓形，圓滾滾的可愛模樣讓網友尖叫：「如果現實中也變成這麼可愛就好了！」這次他甚至把這些動物做成動圖，讓人突然真實的感覺到動物如果變圓就是這個樣子啊！
除了把動物變圓，Aditya也把動物變方，方形的動物又是另一種境界的可愛呀！
不管是方的還是圓的，都可愛到好想在家裡擁有一隻呀～下次他又會推出什麼形狀的動物系列，大家就一起看下去吧！