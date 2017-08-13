美維州衝突影片曝光！車輛衝撞人群釀1死19傷

2017-08-13 08:11

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國維吉尼亞州夏洛特維爾市（Charlottesville）一場支持白人至上主義的示威者遊行，爆發衝突事件，一輛車高速行駛衝入人群，事件造成1死19傷。

綜合媒體報導，一名網友在推特上放出當時車輛衝撞的影片，當時數百名反種族主義抗議者正在遊行示威，一輛車高速衝入人群中，將民眾撞飛，其餘人則四處逃竄，車輛在衝撞過後，又高速倒車駛離現場。政府當局表示，駕駛已被警方逮捕。

目擊者表示，當時車輛衝進人群，至少有12人受傷，駕駛應是蓄意衝撞人群。

Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4