《中英對照讀新聞》In war-torn Syria, ’cat man’ starts rare animal clinic 在戰爭肆虐的敘利亞，「貓男」開設罕見的動物醫療所

2018-09-06

◎孫宇青

At a cat shelter in rebel-held Aleppo in northern Syria, 43-year-old Mohammed Alaa al-Jaleel gently holds a feline patient on her back as an ultrasound probe is rolled across her pregnant belly.

在反抗軍占領的敘利亞北部阿勒坡市，43歲的穆罕默德‧阿拉‧阿爾—加里爾在一間貓咪庇護所裡，輕輕扶著一隻貓病患的背，讓懷孕的牠接受超音波檢查。

"If you want to show mercy to people, start by showing mercy to everything else," says Jaleel, who runs Ernesto’s Cat Sanctuary － named after his favorite furry friend and has been mad about cats since he was a boy.

「如果你想對人們展現仁慈，就得從憐憫萬物做起，」經營「厄內斯托貓咪庇護所」的加里爾如此說道。他從小就非常愛貓，這間庇護所的名稱正是來自他最心愛的毛小孩。

As the war raged on and cat lovers fled the city, Jaleel was left with 170 cats to feed and a new nickname: the Cat Man of Aleppo. With the help of donations from friends and social media fans, he set up his first cat sanctuary in the city.

當戰火綿延、愛貓人士逃離城市，只剩下加里爾餵養170隻貓咪，還因此獲得「阿勒坡貓男」的新暱稱。在友人和社群媒體粉絲贊助下，他成立了阿勒坡第一間貓咪庇護所。

Financed by online crowdfunding campaigns, Jaleel set up his second shelter in Kafr Naha, which not only provides twice-daily meals but serves as an animal clinic with its in-house vet. "We treat all sorts of animals here for free: horses, cows and even chickens," Jaleel says.

加里爾透過網路群眾募資，在卡法納哈鎮設立第二間庇護所，那裡不僅提供貓咪一日兩餐，更是一間有獸醫進駐的動物醫院。加里爾說：「這裡免費醫治各種動物，包括馬、牛，甚至是雞。」

新聞辭典

probe：名詞，調查、檢查。例句：The police are focusing on a probe into the suspect’s social circle.（警方著重調查嫌犯的社交圈。）

feline：形容詞，貓科的、像貓的。例句：He was asked by the director to make feline movements.（導演要求他做出像貓一樣的動作。）

sanctuary：名詞，庇護所。例句：It is a sanctuary that houses stray dogs and cats.（這是一間收容流浪貓狗的庇護所。）