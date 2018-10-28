柯P饒舌單曲掀話題 網友：被醫學和政治耽誤的嘻哈巨星

台北市長柯文哲今（28）日推出人生第一首單曲「Do Things Right」。（圖擷取自影片）

2018-10-28 13:15

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕台北市長柯文哲今（28）日推出人生第一首單曲「Do Things Right」，與台灣知名嘻哈獨立唱片廠牌「顏社 KAO!INC」以及饒舌歌手春艷合作，將柯文哲的知名口頭禪「怪怪的」、「我想是這樣啦」、「我沒有朋友」全寫進歌詞裡，中午剛上線不到一小時就創造8萬瀏覽次數！

柯文哲於臉書專頁指出，這是他「人生中第一支MV」，在訪問了顏社工作室後，了解到嘻哈與饒舌不只是美國黑人的音樂，而是「年輕人對社會表達意見的一個管道」，因此與春艷一起創作了一首歌，來表達對這個「怪怪的」政治文化的質疑。

柯文哲強調「這不是競選歌曲」，而是體驗嘻哈文化、饒舌音樂後，交給大家評分的作品，「獻給每一個不想被這個怪怪的世界束縛的你們。」

許多網友看完影片後大讚這首歌「怪到必須上發燒」、「真的認真當一首專業歌曲在推」、「被醫學和政治耽誤的嘻哈巨星﻿」、「有辦法一邊整頓台北市一邊唱饒舌的也只有柯文哲了」、「柯P找顏社真的不給丁丁活路的..好狠﻿」。

《Do Things Right》歌詞全文

不是啦我想是這樣啦

Do the right thing,do things right

Do the right thing,do things right

Do the right thing,do things right

Do the right thing,do things right

怪怪的 怪怪的 怪怪的

怪怪的 怪怪的 怪怪的

怪怪的 怪怪的 怪怪的

怪怪的 怪怪的 怪怪的

怪怪的 怪怪的 怪怪的

怪怪的 怪怪的 怪怪的

他們 都叫我柯南 沒有錯

問題就算多 團隊在左右

他們 都叫我柯南 沒有錯

問題就算多 團隊在左右

Do the right thing,do things right

Do the right thing,do things right

Do the right thing,do things right

Do the right thing,do things right

你想試探我的底線和腦袋 當我出手我把問題揪出來

你想試探我的底線和腦袋 不要偷雞摸狗房子給我好好蓋

Do the right thing,do things right

Do the right thing,do things right

Do the right thing,do things right

Do the right thing,do things right

怪怪的 怪怪的 怪怪的

怪怪的 怪怪的 怪怪的

怪怪的 怪怪的 怪怪的

怪怪的 怪怪的 怪怪的

好怪好怪

阿你是哪一台的

不是啦 我想是這樣的

我沒有朋友