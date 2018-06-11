AIT新館落成 美國務院發言人：美台關係的重要里程碑

2018-06-11 00:38

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國在台協會（AIT）的內湖新館將在12日落成，美國國務院發言人諾爾特（Heather Nauert）10日在推特發文祝賀，並表示新館是反映美國和台灣夥伴關係的重要里程碑。

AIT週日在臉書分享諾爾特的推文，並附上中文翻譯。諾爾特在文中一開頭就先恭喜美國在台協會，接著說「透過AIT，美國和台灣共享價值，並在廣泛的區域和全球議題上享有緊密合作。你們新館的落成是反映出美台夥伴關係重要性的里程碑。」

AIT內湖新館12日舉行落成典禮，預定9月舉行正式揭幕儀式。美國國務院主管教育文化的助理國務卿馬利．羅艾斯（Marie Royce）代表美國政府出席落成典禮。

Congratulations American Institute in Taiwan! Through #AIT, the U.S. and #Taiwan share values and enjoy close cooperation on a wide range of regional and global issues. The dedication of your new facility is a milestone that reflects the importance of the U.S.-Taiwan partnership.