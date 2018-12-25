鮮肉與蝴蝶的浪漫故事 網友感動大喊：祝英台是妳？

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕說到蝴蝶這個意象，或許有人會想到梁山伯與祝英台的故事，而在美國就發生了一個讓人不禁想問「英台是妳？」的浪漫故事。
在美國有一個帥氣的小鮮肉Andreas Alfaro，某天他要出門的時候在樓梯間撿到了一隻蝴蝶，他本來以為這隻蝴蝶不小心困住了，於是就把牠撿起來放在肩膀上，打算順道送牠一程就出門了。Andreas想應該蝴蝶到了外面就會自己飛走了，接下來就沒多注意，但是直到他吃飯的時候，他發現這隻蝴蝶竟然還在！他想放著不管或許蝴蝶之後就飛走了，沒想到他騎車回家之後發現蝴蝶還是跟著他。Andreas心想這或許也是一種緣份，就為蝴蝶取名「Penelop」，開始了一段同居生活。之後Andreas與Penelop到哪裡都黏在一起，不管是他出門上課、健身、游泳、睡覺，一人一蝶都形影不離。然而蝴蝶的生命非常短暫，在經過五天的相處後，Penelop就在Andreas家裡默默地死去了。Andreas認為Penelop願意把不長的生命花費在他身上，肯定其中帶有某種意義，經過與Penelop一起生活的五天後，他對於人生的態度也有所改變，認為自己應該要更加積極樂觀的面對自己的人生。雖然有網友質疑他的故事是造假，但也有許多網友受到感動，Andreas表示不管網友有什麼反應，他都會繼續把這個故事說下去，說不定有人會從他們的故事中得到一些啟發，進而出現意想不到的改變也說不定。
I’m sure most of you by now have seen this but for those of you who haven’t... @thedodo did a great job recapping my story with Penelope with this video edit. ???? Although it was very sad losing #Penelopethebutterfly I am very grateful for the time I got to share with this magical little creature. ???????????? Also, appreciate all the positive feedback and knowledge all of you guys are sharing with me about the symbolism about butterflies. This was the start of a spiritual awakening for me （2 years ago） and always look forward to talking to more people about these things and learning from their own experiences, so keep it coming! Thank you all! ????????????????
