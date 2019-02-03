《TAIPEI TIMES》 EPA predicts poor air quality over break

2019-02-03 03:00

COAL-BURNING LICENSES: Kaohsiung’s EPA approved extensions for two licenses for coal-fired generators, but imposed new regulations for use of coal in winter

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Air quality in the nation’s west could be poor over the next few days, while pollution from overseas might worsen air quality from tomorrow, the Environmental Protection Administration （EPA） said yesterday, calling on people to limit burning of joss paper and incense during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday, which began yesterday.

As of 4pm yesterday, the agency’s air quality index was “orange” （unhealthy for sensitive groups） for central regions and “red” （unhealthy for all groups） for several southern cities, where weak easterly winds were limiting the dispersion of fine particulate matter, the agency said.

A small amount of air pollution from across the Taiwan Strait might worsen local air quality from tomorrow to Tuesday, when a cold front is expected to arrive, bringing stronger northeasterly winds, it said, but added that the effects of overseas pollution would depend on the amount of rainfall.

On Wednesday and Thursday, northeasterly winds are expected to subside, once again preventing dispersion of pollutants in central and southern areas, it said.

In related news, the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau on Friday extended coal-burning permits for two of four coal-fired generators at the Singda Power Plant until next year, but ordered it to cut coal use, adding two conditions to the permits.

From October to March, the two generators are only allowed to use half as much coal as they were in 2016, when they consumed about 3.2 million tonnes, the bureau said.

From December to February, when air pollution is usually at its worst, the plant must stop one of the two generators to curtail pollution, it said.

The requirements would not destabilize power supply during peak times in summer, the bureau said.

Smog obscures the Kaohsiung skyline yesterday. Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times

