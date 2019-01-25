《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tsai receives allies’ UN delegates

2019-01-25 03:00

By Yang Chun-hui / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） yesterday thanked the nation’s diplomatic allies for speaking up for Taiwan at the UN and vowed to forge closer ties to create a shared future of sustainable development.

Tsai made the remarks at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei while receiving a delegation of permanent representatives and deputy permanent representatives to the UN of the nation’s allies.

In the delegation were Swazi Permanent Representative to the UN Melusi Martin Masuku and his wife; Kiribati Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Tukabu Tauati; Marshallese Deputy Representative to the UN Deborah Barker-Manase; and Tuvaluan Deputy Representative to the UN Fakasoa Tealei.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kelly Hsieh （謝武樵） and National Security Council Secretary-General David Lee （李大維）, who had an appointment with Tsai, were also present.

Welcoming Taiwan’s “good friends,” Tsai extend her gratitude for their frequent efforts on Taiwan’s behalf at UN meetings.

She said she was pleased to have the opportunity to exchange opinions with the guests, some of whom had visited before, while others had even pursued a degree in Taiwan.

The nation’s diplomatic allies are its key to connecting with the world, so the government has been increasing collaborations and exchanges over the past two years, she said, adding that she has led delegations to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Eswatini.

As interactions become closer with each visit, Tsai said she hopes that the guests would learn about recent developments in the nation’s politics, economy and society during their stay.

She also expressed the hope that Taiwan’s efforts to promote renewable energy sources and sustainability would provide a basis for it and its diplomatic allies to explore opportunities for collaboration.

In the age of globalization, joint efforts are required to address issues such as healthcare, disease control, sustainable development and aviation safety, she said.

The world needs a more integrated network when tackling such issues, and Taiwan should not be left out, she added.

The nation would strive to create a future of sustainable development with its diplomatic allies — a goal that can be best achieved by sharing information and initiating projects on renewable energy, healthcare, agriculture and methods to build resilient cities, she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday shakes hands with members of a delegation of permanent and deputy permanent representatives to the UN of the nation’s allies at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei. Photo: CNA

