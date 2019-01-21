《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese comic artists to feature at French event

2019-01-21 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The works of 12 Taiwanese comic artists and the first full overseas exhibition of the works of late Taiwanese graphic artist Chen Uen （鄭問） are to feature at the Angouleme International Comics Festival in France this week.

Rex How （郝明義）, the curator of the Taiwan pavilion at the festival, said works by the nation’s artists were based on classic and modern trending themes.

The Taiwan pavilion is in the Manga City section, close to the main stage, How said, adding that the location would increase visibility for Taiwanese comics and draw more visitors.

Four Taiwanese illustrators are attending: Li Lung-chieh （李隆杰）, Chen Jian （陳繭）, Kuang Hsia-chia （廣下嘉） and Ou Ling （毆泠）. Three others are artists in residence at the festival, including Chen Pei-hsiu （陳佩珛） and Lin Chien-yu （林倩羽）, who both had award-winning works at previous Angouleme festivals.

In an online contest launched for this year’s event, Jao Yu-an （饒予安）, Yeh Hsin-wen （葉馨文） and Ou Nie （毆泥） were all selected, with a work by Jao assured a prize.

How said the Taiwan pavilion would also have an exhibition of works by Chen Uen, who has received critical acclaim.

The festival is to have a special showing of the exhibition on Sunday, a sign that Chen Uen’s works command great respect, How said.

Chen Uen’s son, Cheng Chih-yu （鄭植羽）, said he is looking forward to visiting Angouleme, as his father attended the festival in 2012.

Cheng said he hoped the exhibition would help spread his father’s work in France.

Uen Chen, who died on March 26, 2017, after a heart attack at age 58, was famed for his combination of Western techniques with Chinese ink painting.

In the 1990s, he was the first Taiwanese comic artist to see his work serialized in Japan.

Graphic artist Chen Uen holds one of his works at the Angouleme International Comics Festival in France in 2012. Photo courtesy of Dala Publishing Co

