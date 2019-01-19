《TAIPEI TIMES》 MAC says Chinese minister deceitful

2019-01-19 03:00

IDIOM: The Mainland Affairs Council said that no Taiwanese would accept Beijing’s ‘one country, two systems’ proposal, which would be like asking a tiger for its skin

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） yesterday accused China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Liu Jieyi （劉結一） of trying to deceive Taiwanese, saying that a pledge he made on Thursday that China’s political system would not be implemented in Taiwan under the “one country, two systems” formula was a lie.

At an event in Beijing organized by the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, Liu said that under the “one country, two systems” model, China would not implement its current system in Taiwan, which he said demonstrated Beijing’s “care and concern for Taiwanese compatriots.”

Liu also reiterated a Jan. 2 pledge by Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平）, who in a major speech about Taiwan said that the “one country, two systems” model would also ensure that the social system, way of life, personal property, religious beliefs and legal rights of Taiwanese would be fully respected and protected.

Calling the Chinese Communist Party （CCP） an authoritarian and untrustworthy party without a democratic and civil mind, the council said the “one country, two systems” formula was long ago proven to be a failure and would not prevail in Taiwan.

The council said the reason China needed to propose a framework like “one country, two systems” was because its authoritarian, socialist political system is a rigid and unappealing one to the outside world, and could not integrate with a democratic system.

Given Beijing’s extreme rules that control Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, its manipulation, oppression and lies directed at Taiwan are bound to fail, the council said.

“Democracy and freedom are the core values of Taiwanese society, things Taiwanese will staunchly safeguard. We have seen through the CCP’s deceitful tricks and would never accept the one country, two systems framework, nor take part in a two systems formula,” it said.

The Constitution makes no room for the implementation of the “one country, two systems” model, the council said, adding that the framework is designed to eliminate the Republic of China, as well as the nation’s democratic system.

Most opinion polls have found that more than 80 percent of Taiwanese refuse to accept the “one country, two systems” formula, it said.

“No Taiwanese would play along [with Beijing’s proposal], nor would they ‘ask a tiger for its skin’ （與虎謀皮） by contemplating a proposal that would eradicate their own nation,” it said, using a Chinese idiom.

The logo and name of the Mainland Affairs Council are pictured in Taipei on Jan. 9. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

