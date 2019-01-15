《TAIPEI TIMES》 Pan returns to launch policies he planned

2019-01-15 03:00

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung （潘文忠） yesterday said he returned to the ministry in the hope of completing the policies he had previously planned.

“Premier Su Tseng-chang （蘇貞昌） asked me to reassume the position because many of the policies I have planned are still in the process of being implemented and time is a bit tight at the moment,” he said after being sworn in.

“The premier says I am responsible for ensuring that the policies are successfully carried out. I know that is a huge responsibility, but I am willing to shoulder that,” he added.

The new 12-year curriculum guidelines, which are to take effect on Aug. 1, are a “big change for students,” he said.

He had planned the details and budgets for new textbooks, facilities and equipment required under the new guidelines and would do his best to work with schools to implement them, he said.

While former deputy minister of education Yao Leeh-ter （姚立德） is to return to teaching at Taipei National Taipei University of Technology, Deputy Minister of Education Fan Sun-lu （范巽綠）, who had tendered her resignation on Sunday, would stay on in her position to help with the implementation of the guidelines, he said.

Fan has experience in compulsory education, which is a skill the ministry needs, he added.

Pan had stepped down as education minister less than a year into his term in April last year over controversy surrounding the election of National Taiwan University president Kuan Chung-ming （管中閔）.

He had expressed hope that his resignation would end the political manipulations surrounding the issue that were causing “unnecessary stress and burden” to the ministry.

Following his resignation, two more education ministers stepped down over the election, while Kuan was appointed on Tuesday last week.

In response to media queries yesterday whether he felt wronged for having to step down, Pan said he did not feel that way.

“The election involved many controversies, but I felt it was a good thing that the flaws in the election system were exposed,” he said, adding that he had reviewed the system hoping to improve transparency in the election process while protecting university autonomy.

National Federation of Teachers’ Unions director-general Huang Yao-nan （黃耀南） on Sunday said that the new minister must deal with a number of pressing issues, such as the new curriculum guidelines and the transformation of private universities.

“Compared with previous curriculum changes in 2006 and 2010, this year’s changes are more extensive and require more supplementary measures and resources,” Huang said.

Having planned the curriculum guidelines, Pan is familiar with the policy, “but hopefully he would hold his ground and not compromise so easily under political pressure this time,” he added.

National Alliance of Parents Organizations chairman Hsieh Kuo-ching （謝國清） said that teachers and parents’ associations are happy to see Pan return, adding that they hope he would stay in the position until next year.

Hopefully Pan would help ensure a smooth transition for teachers and parents when the new curriculum guidelines take effect, he added.

Additional reporting by Chen Yu-fu, Rachel Lin and Wo Po-hsuan

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

From left, former deputy minister of education Yao Leeh-ter, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung and Deputy Minister of Education Fan Sun-lu attend a farewell ceremony for Yao at the Ministry of Education in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/