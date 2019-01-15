《TAIPEI TIMES》 Science minister to unveil tech development blueprint

2019-01-15 03:00

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee （陳良基） yesterday said that he would raise the ministry’s basic research budget by 10 percent every year and has prepared a national technological development blueprint, after turning down the post of education minister over the weekend.

After former premier William Lai （賴清德） resigned from his post on Friday, his successor, Premier Su Tseng-chang （蘇貞昌）, reshuffled the Cabinet over the weekend, with the post of education minister the focus of attention.

Chen had initially accepted Su’s request to serve as education minister, but he on Sunday persuaded the premier to let him stay on at his current post, Chen told a meeting of ministry officials, which was originally planned as a farewell party.

Chen served as deputy minister of education from May 2016 to February 2017, before being appointed science minister.

His concerns over unfinished projects at the science ministry, as well as words of encouragement from the tech industry to stay on and complaints over his planned departure played a role in his decision to stay, a teary Chen said, apologizing for the inconvenience he has caused.

Industry representatives complained about the almost yearly change in science ministers and questioned the government’s resolve to boost the nation’s tech development, he said, declining reporters’ requests to name the representatives.

Chen reiterated his goal of boosting the industry’s competitiveness and unveiled new goals for the ministry.

The ministry would continue to support basic research and help doctorate holders find jobs, he said.

It has also proposed a blueprint for tech development, which is to be reviewed by the Executive Yuan, Chen said, adding that he has also advised Su to convene a national tech conference this year, instead of next year as scheduled.

The conference takes place every four years, with the previous one in 2016.

“Chen is familiar with industrial development,” as he has helped some firms secure land, as well as water and electricity supplies, Hsinchu Science Park Bureau Deputy Director-General Andrea Hsu （許增如） said, adding that he also completed a strategic environmental assessment for new and expanded science parks for the next 10 years.

Chen should play a role in the ministry’s plans in the coming years, such as enhancing land use at the Yilan Science Park and overseeing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s plan to build a 3-nanometer fab in Tainan, Hsu added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee, center, clutches a soft toy named qiqi （“miracle”） in a humorous nod to his “miraculous” retention of his post following a Cabinet reshuffle by Premier Su Tseng-chang. Photo: Chien Hui-ju, Taipei Times

