《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tech companies from Taiwan show off gadgets at CES

2019-01-10 03:00

/ Staff writer with CNA

Taiwanese technology heavyweights, including Lite-On Technology Corp （光寶科技）, motherboard maker Gigabyte Technology Co （技嘉科技） and semiconductor company ELAN Microelectronics Corp （義隆電子）, are displaying their latest products at the annual Consumer Electronics Show （CES）, a week-long show in Las Vegas that opened on Tuesday.

Lite-On is for the first time displaying its camera-based driver monitoring system, which can determine a driver’s level of attention by monitoring body posture and facial expressions.

The firm’s optical design team and its automotive lens manufacturers jointly developed a special camera that uses facial expression and hand gesture recognition technology, Lite-On automotive electronics SBU general manager Michael Wang （王明仁） said.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, the nation’s foremost trade promotion organization, is also showcasing 42 cutting-edge products from 18 companies.

These include Asustek Computer Inc’s （華碩） Lyra Voice, a three-in-one smart voice router that supports Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa voice assistant, and the Alpas Smart Agriculture Unmanned Helicopter developed by Geosat Aerospace & Technology Inc （經緯航太科技）.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

People try out Lite-On Technology Corp’s camera-based driver monitoring system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, yesterday. Photo: CNA, courtesy of Lite-On Technology Corp

