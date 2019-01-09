《TAIPEI TIMES》 Rejecting framework is consensus: Tsai

2019-01-09 03:00

DEFENDING DEMOCRACY: A group of hundreds of female doctors bought half-page ads on the front pages of two newspapers in support of the president and her views

By Su Yung-yao and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Opposition to China’s “one country, two systems” framework is “the most important Taiwan consensus,” President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） said yesterday.

Tsai made the remarks at a meeting with Nauruan President Baron Divavesi Waqa at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei.

Taiwanese oppose the “one country, two systems” framework, a stance also shared by the ruling and opposition parties, Tsai said.

“Rejection of the ‘one country, two systems’ framework is the most important ‘Taiwan consensus’ of this year,” she said.

Taiwan also believes that sitting down for a discussion is the best way to solve a problem, Tsai said, adding that talks with China should occur with no political preconditions.

Taiwan would work with international partners with similar ideologies and contribute to the world based on this belief, she added.

Separately, Dr She for Democracy, a group of more than 800 pro-democracy female doctors, bought half-page ads on the front pages of yesterday’s editions of the Chinese-language Liberty Times （the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times） and Apple Daily in support of Tsai.

The ad, which featured a pink background, read: “Defend Taiwan’s democracy. We support President Tsai Ing-wen.”

It was signed “810 female doctors from all over Taiwan” and listed their names.

The group said on Facebook that it strongly believes that Taiwan’s democratic values and sovereignty are worthy of the attention and protection of everyone who lives in the nation.

It said that the greatest wish of its members as doctors, mothers, daughters, sisters and wives is for their elders to live peacefully and for their children to grow up happily.

However, recent upheaval and the spread of fake news have aroused their concern, it said, adding that they feel threatened by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s （習近平） remarks and Beijing’s alleged efforts to conceal information about African swine fever.

The group was referring to Xi on Wednesday last week saying in a speech that China is willing to talk with any party in Taiwan to push forward the political process as long as it accepts the “one China” principle.

China “will not renounce the use of force or give up the option to use all necessary measures” to serve that end and crack down on Taiwanese independence, he said.

As democracy is a worldwide trend and universal value, the group said that it was willing to join the international community in defending the values and dignity of democracy, adding that Tsai has expressed their views clearly with her insistence on Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Netizens praised and thanked the group for its comments.

One netizen called the group’s statement a display of the “Taiwanese spirit,” while another said that they were almost moved to tears.

In related news, the edition of the Ministry of National Defense Political Warfare Bureau’s weekly publication Our Voice released on Monday said that Xi’s speech was filled with contradictions and contained traces of the Chinese Communist Party’s （CCP） “united front” tactics.

The political goal hidden behind the concepts of “one country, two systems,” “peaceful unification” and “integrated development” is to carry out unification according to the CCP’s wishes, it added.

Military personnel should recognize that adopting a “one country, two systems” framework would mean destroying the Republic of China, and defend the freedom, democracy and sovereignty of the nation’s 23 million people, it said.

Additional reporting by Aaron Tu

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

President Tsai Ing-wen, right, receives Nauruan President Baron Divavesi Waqa, left, at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

