《TAIPEI TIMES》 KMT breaks silence on Xi speech, says framework not part of ‘1992 consensus’

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Following a day of silence, the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） yesterday issued a statement challenging Chinese President Xi Jinping’s （習近平） definition of the so-called “1992 consensus,” saying that the “one country, two systems” framework is not part of the consensus.

“Xi’s remarks about a Taiwan version of the ‘one country, two systems’ model is not part of the content espoused by the ‘1992 consensus.’ Given that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are governed by separate governments, the ‘one country, two systems’ model unfortunately would not receive the support of the majority of Taiwanese,” the statement said.

Reiterating its definition of the “1992 consensus,” the KMT said that it was reached by the Straits Exchange Foundation and the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits after they were authorized in November 1992 to engage in negotiations on the matter.

In essence, the “1992 consensus” means that both sides of the Taiwan Strait adhere to the “one China” principle, but are allowed to have their own interpretations of what “China” means, it said.

“The ‘1992 consensus’ not only reflects the nature of cross-strait relations, which is seeking common ground while respecting differences, but also underlines the objective reality [of the ties] and conforms to both sides’ regulations,” the KMT said.

The statement came after Xi on Wednesday included “national unification” as part of his definition of the “1992 consensus” in a speech in Beijing to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1979 “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan,” which called for the unification of “China,” an end to military confrontation across the Taiwan Strait and expanded cross-strait interactions.

Xi also announced a plan to explore a Taiwan version of the “one country, two systems” model to achieve his goal of peaceful unification.

The Chinese leader’s definition of the “1992 consensus” stands in stark contrast to that provided over the years by the KMT, which has maintained that it allows room for Taiwan to interpret “China” as being the Republic of China （ROC）.

The KMT’s Mainland Affairs Department on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss Xi’s speech, KMT Culture and Communications Committee acting director-general Tang Te-ming （唐德明） said.

In its statement, the KMT also reiterated its “unwavering opposition” to Taiwanese independence, saying that the ROC is already an independent sovereign state according to its Constitution.

“Cross-strait interactions and development must continue to move forward peacefully, because it is the hope of the public that both sides can expand and deepen their exchanges,” the KMT said, adding that the party, its caucus and local government leaders all look forward to making concerted efforts to ensure the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and a win-win situation for both sides.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

People wave the national flags of the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China at a protest outside the Democratic Progressive Party’s headquarters in Taipei on Jan. 17 last year. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

