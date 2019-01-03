《TAIPEI TIMES》 DPP chair hopeful challenges Tsai’s 2020 candidacy

2019-01-03 03:00

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation chairman Michael You （游盈隆）, who is running for Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） chairperson, yesterday challenged several party members’ view that President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） is the “DPP’s only hope in the 2020 presidential election.”

Comparing the assertion to a virus that has been passed around, You asked on Facebook why would the DPP have suffered such a defeat in the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections if the claim was true.

Such an assertion was not only an “insult” to the intelligence of DPP members, but shows how some party members just cannot shake the habit of lying, he wrote.

“If President Tsai is a ‘surefire candidate,’ as some DPP members have claimed, does that mean the DPP’s defeat was simply a result of ‘ill fate?’” he wrote.

People are unlikely to care about how successfully the party had reformed if the DPP cannot win the presidential election, he said, adding: “While others are striving for victory, it seems that the DPP is striving for defeat.”

DPP members can pursue party unity and harmony, and “pump each other up to the point of euphoria,” but a party that cannot win will only become irrelevant, You said.

“To the party members who say that Tsai will win if she seeks re-election: Did you dream this up or did you foresee this by practicing divination?” he asked.

Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation chairman Michael You, a candidate for Democratic Progressive Party chairperson, talks to reporters in Tainan yesterday. Photo: Tsai Wen-chu, Taipei Times

