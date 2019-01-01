《TAIPEI TIMES》 Chungshan Institute looking for cyberwarfare talent

2019-01-01 03:00

DIGITAL FIGHTERS: While the weapons developer looks to hire 23 people, the Electronic Warfare Command offers combat unit jobs with commensurate pay, a source said

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology is boosting recruitment of experts to augment the armed forces’ digital operational capabilities, including offensive capabilities, a Ministry of National Defense official said on Sunday.

The institute posted job notices seeking people with degrees in science, engineering or other fields relevant to its cyberwarfare research and development projects, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

New project employees with doctorates could expect a monthly salary of NT$77,240 to NT$85,000 （US$2,513 to US$2,766）, those with master’s degrees NT$56,650 to NT$65,000, and those with bachelor’s degrees NT$38,110 to NT$45,000, an institute official said on Sunday, declining to be named.

Benefits include National Health Insurance and Labor Insurance, end-of-year bonuses and possible placement in institute housing, the official said.

The institute is to hire 23 people, including research staff and technicians, and the application period ends on Jan. 16, sources said, adding that evaluations are tentatively scheduled from next month to May.

With expansion of the program planned for next year, the institute is hiring more staff in addition to 30 already recruited, the sources said.

Officials do not want to passively react to Chinese cyberactivities, but are looking to expand the armed forces’ ability to defend and to strike back, the ministry official said.

The ministry has this year allotted NT$98.66 million for universities to develop defense technology and asymmetric warfare capabilities, while the institute was allotted NT$71.4 billion for new weapons systems, they said.

The institute in recent years has received important military contracts for weapons systems and it has been increasing its talent pool in the key fields of cyberwarfare, military drones and undersea warfare, they said.

Meanwhile, the Electronic Warfare Command’s General Staff Headquarters has been combing colleges and universities for recruits to serve in the cyberwarfare wing, members of which receive two bonuses: combat unit pay and cyberwarfare technical expertise, they said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

TV crews stand outside as people enter the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology’s Science and Technology Exhibition Center in Taoyuan’s Longtan District on Saturday last week. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

