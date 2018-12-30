《TAIPEI TIMES》 Police arrest suspect in bank robbery

2018-12-30 03:00

By Wu Jen-chieh and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Police have captured a suspect in a bank robbery that took place in New Taipei City’s Banciao District （板橋）.

The man, surnamed Yu （游）, is suspected of robbing a Sunny Bank branch on Dusing Road at 2pm on Friday and was found at his residence with the money at 6:45pm yesterday, police said.

They said Yu barged into the branch carrying a gun, which was later discovered to be a toy, before reportedly fleeing the scene with NT$3.33 million （US$108,352） in cash, all of which took 101 seconds.

Police said they tracked Yu using surveillance camera footage, adding that he had fled the scene on a scooter, which had been reported stolen from the district’s Houpu （後埔） area.

Police discovered the stolen scooter abandoned in Lujhou Breeze Park in the city’s Lujhou District （廬州）, and a toy gun was found in the scooter’s seat compartment.

The clothes and shoes worn by the suspect, as well as the bag the money had been packed into at the bank, were found in a public washroom under nearby Chenglu Bridge, police said.

Yu is a chef at the Westin Taipei hotel, they said.

His Mercedes-Benz had been seized, and he still owed more than NT$2 million on it, police said, adding that they suspected this was why he robbed the bank.

Police said they fired three shots after Yu attempted to flee arrest, but no one was injured.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Sunny Bank’s Sijhou branch in New Taipei City’s Banciao District on Friday is cordoned off with police tape after it was robbed by a man apparently wielding a replica gun. Photo: Wu Jen-chieh, Taipei Times

