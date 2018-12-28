《TAIPEI TIMES》 Electronic IDs to be issued in 2020

2018-12-28 03:00

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan yesterday unveiled a plan to replace national ID cards with electronic ID cards, which are to be issued nationwide in the second half of 2020.

The National Development Council （NDC）, which oversees the Executive Yuan’s “smart government” initiative, made the announcement at a weekly news conference after briefing Premier William Lai （賴清德） on the plan.

Popularizing digital ID cards is a critical step toward becoming a “smart government,” NDC Minister Chen Mei-ling （陳美伶） said, adding that several technologically advanced countries, including Singapore and Estonia, have adopted such cards.

The “eID” would serve as a “key” rather than a data storage device, as it would not be able to store personal data, Chen said.

A person’s information would be encrypted before it is uploaded to a cloud via a backbone network shared by government agencies, which would only be allowed to access the data when necessary, she said, adding that people do not need to worry about their privacy being violated.

The eID is to combine the functionality of the national ID card and the Citizen Digital Certificate, which is used to file taxes online, she added.

The Ministry of the Interior would be responsible for designing the card and submitting a final product to the Executive Yuan for approval, she said.

Lai called the initiative an important policy to help the nation become synchronized with digitizing governments around the world.

The initiative would improve decisionmaking with the help of new technologies, create a next-generation governance model by initiating collaboration between the public and private sectors, and provide people with more convenient services, Lai added.

Other projects under the initiative that are scheduled for implementation in 2020 include paperless document delivery among civil servants, paperless public services and electronic — but not online — referendums, NDC Department of Information Management Director Pan Kuo-tsai （潘國才） said.

National Development Council Minister Chen Mei-ling, fourth left, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka, third left, and other Cabinet members hold a news conference yesterday at the Executive Yuan in Taipei. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

