《TAIPEI TIMES》 Mosaic pays tribute to comic book artist

2018-12-16 03:00

By Liao Hsueh-ju and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Artist Lu Cheng-min （呂誠敏） has decorated an alley in Hsinchu County’s Sinpu Township （新埔） with a mosaic of comic-book characters created by his elementary-school art teacher, late comic book artist Chen Ting-kuo （陳定國）.

Lu said that Chen inspired him to become an artist while he was a student at Sinpu Elementary School.

Chen drew more than 2,000 comic books and 1,500 comic strips in his lifetime, but many are out of print, he said.

Lu and his wife, Liu Mei-ying （劉梅英）, help to run the township’s Hakka Cultural Museum as part of an effort by the Hsinchu County Government and the Sinpu Township Office to revive Hakka culture.

Last year, Lu decorated an alley known for its lanterns with 40,000 mosaic tiles, then in September was sponsored by the Hakka Affairs Council to transform an alley opposite the township’s health center using a mosaic design.

The walls, floors and roof of the alley between Jhongjheng Road and Heping Street have all been covered with mosaic tiles.

In the mosaic, Lu included one of Chen’s characters, Hua Hsiao Mei （花小妹）, who was modeled after Chen’s daughter, Lu said, adding that he hopes visitors and the county’s young residents would take photographs of the alley as a tribute to Chen.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Artist Lu Cheng-min works on a piece depicting a character created by his teacher, Chen Ting-kuo, in Hsinchu County’s Sinpu Township on Nov. 25. Photo: Liao Hsueh-ju, Taipei Times

Artist Lu Cheng-min on Nov. 25 stands next to one of his mosaics depicting a comic book character created by his teacher, Chen Ting-kuo, in Hsinchu County’s Sinpu Township. Photo: Liao Hsueh-ju, Taipei Times

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/